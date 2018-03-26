WHAT? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding on cards after mommy Neetu Kapoor’s approval?

Reprieve for 20 AAP MLAs The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…

No blanket reversal of court verdict The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…

US-China trade war will have no winners One of the significant global trends these days is the rise of protectionism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified this…

Rajya Sabha hiccups may well be over for BJP Even as the agitation of social worker Anna Hazare at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi is going unnoticed in the…