What? After watching ‘Manmarziyaan’, Amitabh Bachchan refused to talk to Abhishek!

Abhishek Bachchan is returning to the big screen after a 2-year long break with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan‘. Few days back, the makers held a special screening which was attended by various B-town celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and AB Jr’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. And after the screening, something happened which we or the audience wouldn’t have expected. As per a DNA report, Big was left so moved by his performance that he couldn’t speak to Abhishek after the screening and when Abhishek asked his review, Big replied, “I will speak to you later.”

Meanwhile, not only with son Abhishek, Big B was moved by Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s performance too and sent them a handwritten note with a bouquet of flowers expressing his happiness and applauding them. Sharing Big B’s handwritten note on social media, Vicky wrote, “This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this handwritten letter of appreciation and bouquet #Manmarziyaan.” While, Taapsee shared a picture of herself lying on the floor with the letter wearing that big smile on her face and wrote, “Finally! This letter! A milestone achieved.”

This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/TL3wYZvVwO

— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 11, 2018