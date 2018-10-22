What! Accused of sexual harassment Vikas Bhal resumes shooting for ‘Super 30’?

Vikas Bhal is one person whose name has been consistently making the news during this MeToo movement. It all started when Phantom’s ex-employee accused Vikas of sexual harassment. Following which actresses such as Kangana Ranaut and Nayani Dixit accused the director of misbehaving with them. Even the last escape route for Vikas was closed when, his ex-business partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane stated that they were aware of Vikas’s ugly truth.

However, it seems that Vikas can now have a sigh of relief as the women who first accused of sexual harassment has decided to not file any FIR or visit court for the further proceedings. This has made Vikas’ chances stronger of once again associating himself with the film Super 30.

As reported by a leading web portal, a source has said them, “There is one more day of shooting left for the film. It will be completed in Poland. Once the shoot is done and an edit is locked, VFX and the CG will be done. If all goes right, the film will come out on January 25, along with Manikarnika.”

Apart from the main victim putting her foot down, what has worked under Vikas’ favor is the fact that the producers of Super 30, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance, did not sack him immediately after the allegations against him.

However, Vikas still has a long way to go before he proves himself innocent. He just issued a statement to IFTDA show cause notice stating that all the sexual allegations against him are baseless. Vikas has also filed a 10-crore defamation suit against his former partners, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for using the name of a girl to publicly condemn him for sexual allegations.