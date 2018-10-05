Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#PrithviShaw
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / ‘We’re sorry’: AIB apologises after Utsav Chakraborty is accused of sexually harassing girls

‘We’re sorry’: AIB apologises after Utsav Chakraborty is accused of sexually harassing girls

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 05, 2018 05:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Several women took to social media and shared their story of sexual harassment, accusing AIB member Utsav Chakraborty. The women accused comedian of sending them explicit photographs and threatening them about ruining their career if they told anyone. As soon as, the matter became public, many social media users accused AIB members of working with Utsav even after knowing about his behaviour. And now, taking a step ahead, AIB has removed all the videos featuring Utsav and released an official statement. In the statement, AIB stated that they break all ties with Utsav with immediate effect.

On the other hand, AIB has also accepted of it’s another member Tanmay Bhatt knowing Utsav’s misbehaviour towards women. AIB in the statement mentioned how Tanmay learned about the allegations and when he confronted him about the same.

Read full AIB statement below:

Meanwhile, even though AIB issued a statement on the whole issue, apologised and also broke all ties with Utsav, Twitter users are still not happy with many saying, “It’s too late.”

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK