‘We’re sorry’: AIB apologises after Utsav Chakraborty is accused of sexually harassing girls

Several women took to social media and shared their story of sexual harassment, accusing AIB member Utsav Chakraborty. The women accused comedian of sending them explicit photographs and threatening them about ruining their career if they told anyone. As soon as, the matter became public, many social media users accused AIB members of working with Utsav even after knowing about his behaviour. And now, taking a step ahead, AIB has removed all the videos featuring Utsav and released an official statement. In the statement, AIB stated that they break all ties with Utsav with immediate effect.

Hey Utsav. How many girls have you harassed you vile man. These messages for a young girl I know. pic.twitter.com/fXGWpbqfqf — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 4, 2018



On the other hand, AIB has also accepted of it’s another member Tanmay Bhatt knowing Utsav’s misbehaviour towards women. AIB in the statement mentioned how Tanmay learned about the allegations and when he confronted him about the same.

Read full AIB statement below:

Meanwhile, even though AIB issued a statement on the whole issue, apologised and also broke all ties with Utsav, Twitter users are still not happy with many saying, “It’s too late.”

“We messed up” & “We’re sorry” is not enough. When you harass someone you steal a part of them – something which’ll never be the same again even after you keep issuing such half-hearted nonsensical apologies and blame mental health or oversight for everything.#UnsubscribeAIB — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) October 5, 2018

Too little, too late. The author of the thread claims that this was brought to your attention before and was ignored. You waited to act until you couldn’t play the fools anymore. By the by, when can we expect a ‘statement’ about @thetanmay‘s disgusting old tweets? #AIBalatkaris — Reah J. (@PoisonOfChoice) October 4, 2018

Sounds good but this should’ve come much much earlier when things came out in open. Apologising after you guys faced massive backlash from people is nothing but damage control. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 5, 2018