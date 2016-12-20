We’re overwhelmed to welcome Saif and Kareena’s baby, says Randhir Kapoor

Mumbai: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, whose daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her and Saif Ali Khan’s first child — a son — on Tuesday morning, says the family is ecstatic about the new addition. He has also thanked friends and fans for their blessings.

Randhir told IANS: “The entire family is overwhelmed and is welcoming the new member in our family. Both the mother and son are doing fine. Thanks for all the blessings.”

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital here early morning.

The baby has been named Taimur, which means iron. He is Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children — daughter Sara and son Ibrahim — from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.