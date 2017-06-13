Well ‘Done’! Inspired by Akshay Kumar’s film trailer, fan builds toilet

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s highly awaited trailer of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ was unveiled on June 11, Sunday. It seems to have impressed everyone as the trailer reflects the importance of having a toilet in a house. While Akshay is being showered with praises for the trailer which released two days back, a fan’s gesture of appreciation has left the National Award winner a bit emotional.

After watching the trailer, a fan of Akshay got so inspired that he helped his friend build a toilet and also, asked others to do the same. When Akshay got to know about it, he tweeted, “THIS! Can’t applaud or praise you enough. Stupendous work! Proud to have fans like you. Love and prayers.”

It feels great when u inscribe from @akshaykumar & film #ToiletEkPremKatha i help my frnd to built a TOILET .

Go Help such ppl . pic.twitter.com/Ft6a3ARXpW

— AkshaY KolhapuR FaN (@SinghRowdysingh) June 13, 2017

Meanwhile, not only fan but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is too thankful to Akshay for promoting his ‘Clean India Campaign’ in such a way. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat”. In response to PM’s tweet, Akshay said, “Thank you so much honourable Sir �� Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference”. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is an attempt by Shree Narayan Singh to bring forth the need of a toilet in every household. The trailer also speaks about the mindset of people and why only half of our country’s population has been able to have access to a toilet.

According to census 2011 data, only 46.9 percent people in India have toilets at home and 49.8 percent defecate in open. ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ also starring Bhumi Pednekar, narrates a story of a man whose wife refuses to stay with him if he doesn’t build a toilet. It is about the journey of a man who fights for his wife and her needs going against the society. The film is scheduled for August 11 release.