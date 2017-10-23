‘We’ll definitely make Golmaal 5’, says Rohit Shetty

As expected, the comic caper Golmaal Again, which released on Diwali, has taken a huge opening on the day of its release, Friday, October 20. Not just that, it managed to sustain very well across the country. Director Rohit Shetty along with the film’s actors – Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu – visited Mumbai’s popular single screen, G7 multiplex, also known as Gaiety-Galaxy, to gauge audience reactions on Sunday evening. Viewers went crazy like never before upon seeing the film’s team and that made it clear that Golmaal Again has been accepted in a big way.

Golmaal Again is the fourth part of the successful Golmaal franchise. All the previous three parts – Golmaal, Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3 – have done phenomenally well. And now Golmaal Again too seems to emerge as one of the biggest hits of 2017. So the question on a lot of minds is – will Rohit Shetty make Golmaal 5 now? The question was asked to him at the media interaction at Gaiety-Galaxy. Rohit Shetty at first got amused and he joked that it’s too soon for that. He said, “Abhi toh 2 din hi hue hai. Abhi toh baccha paida hua hai, woh shaadi kaise karega?!”

But then on a serious note he added, “Definitely we’ll make another one since Golmaal Again has done so well but when and how is something I can’t say.” Shreyas Talpade took a dig on himself as he stated, “Even we want work. So Rohit has to make Golmaal 5.”

Golmaal Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Prakash Raj.