Welcome to New York: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Welcome to New York

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput

Director: Chakri Toleti

Rating: * ½

A failed attempt to tweak the ‘Welcome..’ moniker into providing for another hit, this multi-star offering has little going for it in terms of script, spoofy content or humour. Teji, a ham actor/ wannabe hero, (Diljit Dosanjh) and Jeenal Patel (Sonakshi Sinha), a fashion designer, become part of a big Bollywood event, IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards in New York – and chaos ensues.

But that much was intended I guess. That the chaos is unenviable and incredibly sloppy is another thing altogether. It should have been a sharp-witted spoof on Bollywood’s dirty, hidden underbelly, but this one blows air kisses instead of sharpening up its wit and candour.

The setting itself is mediocre- IIFA, in reality is a fan-fuelled Bollywood outing that celebrates starry airs instead of real talent. After all, IIFA celebrates mediocrity like mainstream Bollywood and also massages super egos of stars and has-beens willing to make the pilgrimage to a foreign locale for huge dollops of putrefied reverence from the Indian diaspora. The Brand has over the years lost its gloss and this may just be another way to bring it back into mainstream consciousness. But the narrative fails to make it a worthy encounter.

We have Karan Johar doing a double role and his teaming up with Ritesh Deshmukh, as anchor, gets a few smirks into the kitty but that’s about all. Arjun (KJo) a gangster has lost his standing because he is a dead-ringer to the preening real-life fashion plate, the original, so he is out to kill the real deal. Doesn’t make any sense does it?

As far as the IIFA event here is concerned – Actual footage from previous editions get combined with staged sequences to churn out a senseless, tasteless repertoire of stale, unattractive routines that grate on your nerves.

The premise that allows for an IIFA employee, Sophie (Lara Dutta), smarting at someone stealing credit for her organisational skills, and therefore gunning for vengeance by organising a talent hunt that nets two clumsy Indians to bumble around on the stage with IIFA’s luminaries – lacks intelligence. Neither Teji nor Jinal look the type who could be set up for a fall.

The performances are really pitiful. Even Boman Irani, the organiser, seems lost in the melee.

Chakri Toleti may have managed to line-up a sizeable Bollywood ego-trip with this multi star cast offering but the offside is that there’s nothing of entertainment value to be had here other than some quickly forgotten snarky commentary about Bollywood’s shadowy goings-on!