‘Welcome To New York’ director Chakri Toleti says, “No Decision has been taken yet on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Song”

Mumbai: A day after BJP MP Babul Supriyo demanded that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice be removed from the soulful, romantic song ‘Ishtehaar’ from ‘Welcome To New York’, the director of the film Chakri Toleti has said no decision has been taken yet.

Chakeri Toleti added, “I don’t understand why we are being targeted like this. Our film Welcome To New York releases this Friday and this is just too much stress. We have made an entertaining film and we don’t want to hurt anyone.”

According to singer Babul Supriyo, there is no need for filmmakers or the Indian film industry to have an alliance with artists across the border for entertainment purposes at a time when tensions on the India-Pak border are rife.

This issue on India-Pak relations with regards to Bollywood has sparked a controversy and put huge pressure on the makers of the film ‘Welcome To New York’.

With the film’s release this Friday on February 23rd, the makers are contemplating steps to be undertaken in order for the film to have a smooth release.

‘Welcome To New York’ is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. The film comprises of an ensemble multi-star cast of Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati.

Directed by Chakri Toleti and Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films with Music by Pooja Music, ‘Welcome To New York’ releases worldwide on February 23rd, 2018.