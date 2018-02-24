‘Welcome To New York’: 5 things that what went HORRIBLY wrong in the spoofy film
Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Welcome To New York‘ hit theatres on Friday, but it is already being called a superflop. The movie also stars Karan Johar in a dual role as Karan and Arjun, who are enemies in the film. Riteish, in protagonist’s role, hosts the IIFA show in New York with Karan Johar. Sonakshi Sinha as Jeenal Patel play fashion designers and Diljit, as Teji, is a part of the IIFA event.
Here’s a look at what went wrong with ‘Welcome to New York’
Lack of script
The film’s story is only about IIFA from start to end. Once, Boman Irani promises to give Lara share in his business. But, after many years, he refused to do so. Thus, she plans to destroy the IIFA show, organised by Boman, as she chooses two losers Sonakshi and Diljit as winners. They get a chance to walk the ramp with celebrities at IIFA in New York. The script is senseless.
Lead actors flop
Diljit is seen doing inappropriate things in the film. He is playing an innocent boy, but that does not mean that he will do anything. In one scene, he puts a finger in Sonakshi’s drink which looks cheap. Riteish does his best job. Sonakshi Sinha look goods in a Gujarati avatar, but fails to speak Gujarati. Lara Dutta look gorgeous, but nothing more. Boman Irani is also good on his part. Last but not least, Karan is playing the double role in the film and, as Karan and Arjun, he is pathetic. We want Karan to stick to filmmaking.
Lack of co- ordination
There is a total lack of co-ordination between actors. The film features Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Alia Bhatt in small roles. They don’t even get proper lines to perform
Bad dialogues
The dialogues in ‘Welcome To New York’ are ridiculous. The sound of the film is very high.
Songs not so great
The song ‘Pant Mein Gun’ and ‘Istehaar’ are in controversy from a long time. Against Pant Mein Gun, a 59-year-old Mumbai resident filed a complaint before a court against the makers, alleging that the song was ‘vulgar’, and that it hurt sentiments of a particular community. Well, songs in the film are not impressive really.