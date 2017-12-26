Welcome 2018! Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood star kids who will debut in 2018

Bollywood star kids have a huge fan following on social media, even before they step into the entertainment business. This huge fan following might help some of them who are debuting in 2018. Yes, there are many stars kids who are starting their league in Bollywood in the coming year. So, in this year-end FPJ feature, we take a look at star kids who are debuting in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi is quite popular on social media and has a huge fan following. Janhvi is currently shooting for the movie Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. The film is being produced under Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan

The beautiful daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The release date of the movie is also out which is December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has given hits like Kai Po Che and Rock On.

Ananya Panday

Daughter of Chunkey Pandey, Ananya is likely to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, but there is no confirmation yet.

Ishaan Khattar

Brother of actor Shahid Kapoor has started the shooting of Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. It is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol’s son is going to make his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The flick is a romantic comedy, which is directed and produced Sunny himself. It will be a big gift to the fans of Deol family.

Abhimanyu Dasani

Yesteryear actress Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu, will step in with a quirky action comedy titled Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. To be directed by Vasan Bala, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’s release date is still not confirmed.

Aalia Furniturewalla

Daughter of Pooja Bedi, sizzling Aalia is also set to make her debut in 2018, as confirmed by her mother to a daily some months back. However, no details about her film was revealed.