Wedding Card picture of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa gives a feeling of Goa beach party; See pic
Lady comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to get married on December 3 on the exotic Goa beach. For that, the lovely couple has already started prepping up as by considering the wedding location, they made a wedding card with a Goa touch. Yes, the wedding card of Bharti and Haarsh designed by Puneet Gupta Invitations gives us proper feeling of Goa’s beach party in which people usually feel chilled and relaxed.
After all, Bharti has finalised the wedding card’s design. The wedding of Bharti and Haarsh is a destination wedding, where the proper Goan beach party will be organised for family members and close friends. Talking about the wedding card, the cards have been packaged nicely in white wooden boxes that have real seashells and blue lace inside. The shade used is aqua blue keeping with the beach theme. Moreover, Bharti and Haarsh look extremely adorable on the card which is written date and venue.
Bharti and Haarsh’s wedding is itself going to be extra special because ace designer Neeta Lulla is doing one of her outfits along with Adhya The Designer. Moreover, Bharti and Haarsh’s pre-wedding photoshoot pictures also give a major reference for soon to be married couples.
We can’t wait to see Bharti and Haarsh in their wedding outfits.