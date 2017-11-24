Wedding bells! Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta tie the knot; see pictures of Mehndi and wedding ceremony

Mumbai: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta tied the knot on Thursday, November 23. The couple started dating each other after the show went off air.

Basically, Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday in Goa and the duo announced their engagement, which shocked fans.

On November 22, Smriti’s mehndi ceremony took place. On the wedding day, Smriti looked adorable in a pink lehenga while Gautam looked handsome in a turquoise blue Sherwani with pink turban.

On the wedding list, the guests included Radhika Madan, Tanya Sharma, Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Abhishek Kapur, Dia Mirza.

Take a look at wedding and mehndi ceremony pictures here:

Wedding

Actress Smriti Khanna and Actor Gautam have finally tied the knot and entered the new phase of life.



Smoo smoo you looked stunning today ! And I'm so happy that you finally found that one who completes you so beautifully you pretty soul ❤️ I wish the best for you and may you remain as crazy as you are and spread your craziness all over congratulations both of you I love you smooooo

Happiness always

This guy is all that….and much more. Love you and welcome to the #happyclub

Congratulations @smriti_khanna wish you and Gautam loadsssss and loadssss of love n success may you both be blessed together forever

Shooting and Having great time at Smriti Khanna Wedding in Mumbai with the celebs

Bidaai

Haldi ceremony

Mehndi ceremony

Mehendi . Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion