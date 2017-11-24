Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#RobertMugabe
Home / Entertainment / Wedding bells! Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta tie the knot; see pictures of Mehndi and wedding ceremony

Wedding bells! Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta tie the knot; see pictures of Mehndi and wedding ceremony

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 24, 2017 10:36 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame actor Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta tied the knot on Thursday, November 23. The couple started dating each other after the show went off air.

Basically, Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday in Goa and the duo announced their engagement, which shocked fans.

On November 22, Smriti’s mehndi ceremony took place. On the wedding day, Smriti looked adorable in a pink lehenga while Gautam looked handsome in a turquoise blue Sherwani with pink turban.


Also Read: South star Namitha’s wedding celebrations on in full flow; see pics

On the wedding list, the guests included Radhika Madan, Tanya Sharma, Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Abhishek Kapur, Dia Mirza.

Take a look at wedding and mehndi ceremony pictures here:

Wedding

Happy #smritikhanna #gautamgupta

A post shared by Radhika Madan *Radz Bolly* (@radzbolly) on

Happiness always @smriti_khanna and @mistergautam ❤️

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

This guy is all that….and much more. Love you and welcome to the #happyclub #gausm #gautamsmritiwedding

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

Bidaai

Haldi ceremony

Mehndi ceremony

Mehendi . Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion

A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK