Wedding Alert! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to get hitched soon; dates and venue revealed
Anil Kapoor’s daughter-actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja on May 11 and 12 in Geneva. Well, as per the report published in Mumbai Mirror, Sonam has already started prepping for her wedding as she took a small holiday with Anand in London last week and has now flown to Austria for a five-day spa retreat at her favourite snowcapped resort.
A source told Mumbai Mirror, “The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle but the venue for that is presently not known.”
Well, if you wonder why Sonam chose Geneva as her wedding venue, then as per Mumbai Mirror report, Sonam is the brand ambassador for a luxury Swiss watch manufacturer for which she has recently been to Geneva. And it seems like the place made an impact on her as she decided that she would want to marry there.
Sources further added to their wedding outfits. So, as per the sources, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Brit designer duo Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo will be designing Sonam and Anand’s wedding outfits.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always been showcasing their relationship on various social media platforms. Their lovely pictures of togetherness justify their love and bond. On the 60th birthday of Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Anand gave official confirmation about their relationship.
We must say, after this news, Sonam and Anand’s fans will be damn excited to get more updates about their wedding.