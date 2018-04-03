Wedding Alert! Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav ties the knot with Deepthi

On Monday, popular Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav tied the knot with Deepthi in a simple traditional way in a temple at Sreekandapuram in Kannur. Interestingly, the newly-wed actor posted his beautiful yet simple marriage’s pictures on his official Facebook page.

Check out the pics here:

Well, in these pictures we can see how Deepthi and Neeraj wore simple traditional attire with a minimum set of jewellery. Earlier, the 27-year-old actor had announced his engagement to Deepthi on March 16.

Talking about Neeraj Madhav, he made his debut in 2013 with ‘Buddy’, which was said to be inspired by Hollywood film ‘Kids Are All Right’. After his debut, he has become one of the favourite young actors of girls. Notably, Neeraj has also played a supporting role in Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller, ‘Drishyam’.

Amid all, we wish Neeraj and Deepthi a happy married life.