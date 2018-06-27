We should take tips from Neha Kakkar: Dadlani

Mumbai: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is all praise for his “Indian Idol” co-judge Neha Kakkar. He is so impressed with the former contestant of the singing-based show that he is willing to take tips from her.

Neha, now a successful singer, had competed on the show in 2006.

“Neha’s story is incredible. From being a contestant to becoming a judge on the same show is truly a remarkable feat,” Dadlani said in a statement.

“It has happened for the first time in the world on a talent show. Also, from the three-member panel, Neha as a judge would be able to see the contestants’ perspective a lot clearer than us.

“I have never been a contestant on any television show. I have been a part of multiple college competitions and that’s a very different thing than being a part of a TV show.”

To be a contestant on a reality show, Dadlani feels it takes a lot of hard work and dedication.

“Neha has been there. She is also very empathetic towards each singer. I also feel that she is made for the camera. Neha is unbelievable in front of the camera. We should be taking tips from her,” he said.

“Indian Idol” is in its 10th season this year. It will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on July 7.