We may also be back on a comedy show: Kapil Sharma on working with Sunil Grover

The fallout of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover was probably the biggest news of 2017. Fans of ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ who loved to see the duo together in a show were extremely disappointed as after the fallout both Kapil and Sunil decided of not working with each other.

However, it seems that both comedians have now decided to let bygones be bygones, as recently, during the promotions of his Punjabi film, Kapil told Hindustan Times that the whole thing was blown out of the proportion by media and how everything is fine between them. “Sunil and I share a special bond of brotherhood with zero controversies. We were even together a few days back, sitting and laughing and discussing our upcoming projects. All the controversies are just spiced up by the fake news and apps. Things are not the way as [they’re] spiced up on social media. We may also be back on a comedy show soon.” Said Kapil.

For those uninitiated, a year back, Kapil Sharma apparently had a nasty fight with Sunil on an airplane after the whole cast of Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma were returning from a foreign location where they went for an event . Kapil who was immensely drunk threw shoe at Sunil during a brawl which made the latter furious. They also had their share of Twitter fights, blaming and shaming each other.

But all’s well that ends well, we hope that both Kapil and Sunil sort their differences as soon as possible and reunite for a comedy show.