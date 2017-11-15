We have matured as an audience: Siddharth Malhotra

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in a suspense-thriller drama “Ittefaq”, says that we have matured as an audience and as an industry.

Sidharth’s latest released film “Ittefaq” did well at the box office and talking about it Sidharth said, “I am very impressed with media that they didn’t gave away end of the film while writing reviews.”

“I think people respected the story and filmmaker because if you give away the end in murder mystery then it spoils the whole fun, so I feel, we have matured as an audience and as an industry.

“There was a unity that nobody is going to spoil fun of the film so I am happy and grateful that everybody followed it,” added the actor on the sidelines of second edition of Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Commenting on the ongoing controversy about release of “Padmavati” where Rajput Karni Sena and several other outfits are opposing release of the film, Sidharth was asked whether they should be judgmental with the creative medium like film?

“Not at all,” said the actor and added: “Obviously as a part of industry and as an actor, the kind of effort we put in films is immense and also I feel we should give credit to the filmmaker.”

“If you see earlier films of Bhansali sir (Sanjay Leela Bhansali), they are very respectful, artistic and they have nothing offensive about them. So it’s unfair to comment without watching the film and I feel that right to comment is given to censor board only,”

“As an industry we hope that ‘Padmavati’ will have good release and after that audience should watch the film and then form an opinion,” added the actor.

Sidharth’s next is Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Anupam Kher.