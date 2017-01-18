We do feel a biopic must be made on Raj Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: The entire county knows him as the Showman of Indian cinema but sadly no such cinematic tribute has been given to the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and now Rishi Kapoor says a biopic needs to be dedicated to his father.

The 64-year-old star and the first Kapoor to narrate his own tale in a book titled “Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored”, says the reason he and his siblings have not made it so far because their mother is alive and they think that technically she has an official right over it.

“The fact is that my mother is there and I don’t think we (Randhir, Rajiv, Reema and Ritu Kapoor) have the rights to do it,” Kapoor said when asked about his plans on making his father’s biopic.

“I think either of the families have to take a call. But we definitely feel that a film must be made on Raj Kapoor.”

The actor was in the capital to launch his book and was accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

During a candid conversation with author Suhel Seth at the event, Kapoor also talked about why his family did not try to revive the R K Studios, a film studio both established by and named after his father.

“I was busy as an actor. I think we lost the connect with the audience. The industry was going through a change. The leading men were changing. The thinking process was changing. I know I can’t give these excuses but I should have hired other people to work. I did not want to direct films but I should’ve hired someone.”

R K Films produced many movies like “Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai”, “Mera Naam Joker”, “Bobby”, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, “Prem Rog” and “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, which was Raj Kapoor’s last film as a director.

When Raj Kapoor died in 1988 Randhir took over the studio.

The last film which made under R K Films banner, was “Aa Ab Laut Chalen” in 1999. Since then, Kapoors have produced no more movies under the R K Films.

When asked about taking it into consideration now, the actor said, “Let’s Ranbir (Kapoor) do it now. When he wants to work, he will do it. He is busy as an actor now. If he doesn’t want to direct the film he can act in it.”