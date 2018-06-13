We are talking about masturbation, and that’s a great thing: Karan Johar on Veere Di Wedding controversy

Veere Di Wedding is back in headlines for the much hot debate around Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene. While the movie has been touted for its excellent box office performance, this scene in particular has been picked up time and again by social media, CBFC and now director-producer Karan Johar.

KJo, who masters controversies on his show Coffee with Karan, came in support of the makers of Veere Di Wedding and said that it is a “great thing” that people are talking about masturbation.

“I think a conversation is always great. There was a lot of criticism we got for Dostana because of the stereotypical nature of certain representations and I do believe that a lot of criticism was justified. There was a certain kind of representation that was typical. But the fact is that it started a conversation, the issue became dining table conversation in parts of the country that are unaware of the concept of homosexuality. It was a conversation starter, he stated.

“Similarly, the much talked about masturbation scene in VDW has opened up a forum of conversation. There are all kinds, of course, like trolls, bad, ridiculous views, and some completely regressive perspectives but the fact is that suddenly we are talking about masturbation and let’s say that that’s a great thing. So for people out there who feel the concept only is blasphemous now are suddenly talking about it through a mainstream film. More power to those girls who accepted these roles and more power to the filmmaker who made this film. We are talking about this in an open forum suddenly,” Karan told NDTV.

The masturbation scene in the film shows Swara Bhasker pleasuring herself with a vibrator. We had earlier reported her response on the same as the actress equated it with women empowerment, thus adding fuel to the fire.

Veere Di Wedding also stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor.