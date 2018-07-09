We are proud Indians because of you: Amitabh Bachchan to Dipa Karmakar

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated ace Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who won gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup. The megastar also praised her by saying that he was a proud Indian because of her.

Amitabh on Monday tweeted: “Congratulations to Dipa Karmakar. She has won gold in the world championships for gymnastics on the vault. You proved to the world that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here. Proud of you. We are proud Indians because of you!”

Karmakar, 24, bagged gold in the women’s vault event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup on Sunday held in Mersin, Turkey.

The Tripura girl, who returned to action after two years due to injury, scored 14.150 to clinch the yellow metal. Dipa had topped the qualification round with a score of 13.400.

She also qualified for the balance beam finals by finishing third in the qualification with a score of 11.850.

She will now feature in the Indian gymnastics squad at the upcoming Asian Games.