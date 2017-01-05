We are moving backwards: Akshay Kumar expresses anger on Bengaluru molestation case

New Delhi: Amongst many, the Bengaluru mass molestation incident has irked superstar Akshay Kumar, who vented out his anger on social media.

In a video shared on Twitter, the ‘Rustom’ of Bollywood states it’s not about how a woman dresses, rather it’s about how small a person’s mentality can be.

In the clip, the 49-year-old said, “As a father of a daughter, I would say, that a society which can’t give women the respect that they deserve doesn’t deserve to be called a civilized society.”

Akshay even gave a befitting reply to those who said the incident is being taken over context. He said it’s shameful that there are some people who dare to justify a woman’s harassment.

Khiladi Kumar feels, “We r evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts coz even animals are better!”

The ‘Airlift’ star is the latest B-town celebrity to crtiticize the incident as earlier Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others have also condemned the episode.