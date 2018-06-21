Watch:’Chaai Peelo Fraands’ woman dancing on DDLJ’s song, it will leave you wanting for more [VIDEO]

The internet is going gaga over ‘Chaai Peelo Fraands’ woman aka Somvati Mahavar. Hello Fraandz! Chai Pi Lo..! is a familiar phrase these days all over internet. And now, this time she has uploaded a video of herself but not offering chai instead she can be seen shaking her legs on Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s popular song ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’ from DDLJ. In the latest video, Somvati can be seen showing some killer moves, showing her dancing skills.

Check out the video below:

All the madness began when a video by Somvati went viral on social media few days ago. In the video, she can be seen drinking tea and offering it to her ‘Fraands’. And since then she has made it a habit to post videos on her social media handle. In her videos, Somvati is seen offering whatever she eats/drinks to the audience. For those who don’t know, her ‘Chai Peelo Fraands’ was copied by a foreigner which also went viral on social media.