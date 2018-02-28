Watch: Zayn Malik gives an interesting twist to Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ song

Teen heart-throb Zayn Malik has posted a video on his Insta account of him singing Bollywood singer Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’. The social media was taken by storm when they saw the singer’s tribute to the Sufi masterpiece. The video instantly went viral and received mixed reactions.

Tere deewani by zayn A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:19pm PST



In the video, we can see Zyan sitting by a window with a guitar in hand. He mumbles some of the words as his Hindi is not too fluent, focusing more on the tune and rhythm of the song. Meanwhile, Zyan has time and again has expressed his love for the Indian film industry. From admiring Shah Rukh Khan to making his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, watch his favourite Hindi film, Devdas, the singe is a die-hard Bollywood fan.

Interestingly, in a recent interview to Elle India, Zayn revealed that he has sung for a Hindi film. He added that the music director was AR Rahman. As per the reports, Zyan is currently working on a number which has Urdu and qawwali influence in it. He has also shown his interest in Bhangra, a Punjab form of music in India.