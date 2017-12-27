Watch! Vineet Kumar Singh gets into training mode for Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz

More than 700 days of training, more than 20 injuries, more than 2000 kms of travel and countless punches – Vineet Kumar Singh, the lead protagonist of Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming movie Mukkabaaz got trained like a professional boxer to pull off his role in the love story, produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Mukkabaaz talks about an aspiring boxer Shravan (Vinit) who slogs day and night to achieve his dream of being a recognised boxer. Things go awry when he falls in love with a high caste, mute girl who happens to be the niece of his arch nemesis, the head of the state boxing federation, Bhagwandas Mishra (Jimmy).

A look at Vineet’s training video and it’s unlikely that you will fail to be completely and utterly stunned by the bone-crunching, muscle-wrenching physicality of the role that Vineet had gone through.

From lifting tyres and weights, runs, grueling workouts and, of course, boxing like a pro… Vineet had undergone all that a professional boxer would do to resemble and punch like a boxer on screen.

While most boxers quit boxing by the age of 35, Vineet got into the garb of a boxer by actually getting into the rigorous training mode of a boxer, much to the surprise of Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap says, “I told Vineet that Mukkabaaz will be possible only if he is ready to get trained like a professional boxer. The same night he packed everything left for Punjab to become a boxer and came back after a year.”

“During his initial days of training, there was no acceptance for Vineet as they felt that he is an actor and he is doing all this for a role. But gradually they accepted him and made him part of their group. Mukkabaaz was possible only because of his sheer dedication and perseverance.”

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap also features Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan.