Watch Video: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi’s alien dance will make you go crazy

Mumbai: Television’s popular actress Divyanka Tripathi, who plays a role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has taken the challenge #DameTuCosita, and shared a video on her Instagram page. Divyanka’s crazy foot-tapping like an alien has won a million hearts. Within 24 hrs, around 28 lakhs people have watched it and hundreds of comments have come in on the funny video. Her fans praised her dance by saying Amazing, awesome, cool… nice, lovely and many more.

This is not the first time she has entertained fans with the funniest video. Earlier, she shared in which she was seen doing acting of ‘Badduaa fail’.



Divyanka with husband Vivek Dahiya has already leave for London, where the next few episodes of her Star Plus show will be shot. Her producer Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani have already reached London.

Divyanka has achieved another milestone in her career as she made her way into Forbes’ list of top 100 celebrities. Divyanka now believes that TV actors have started getting their due respect. Divyanka also opened up about the new high and recognition the TV actors are now receiving. “I think it’s more of a mental block that some people might overcome sooner or later. Indian TV actors have started getting their due respect now. I’m speaking out of experience. What gives Bollywood stars a special status is that their visibility & accessibility is lesser than TV actors. It doesn’t mean TV celebs are any lesser. We are closer to people’s hearts,” she said.