Watch Video: Why is Tiger Shroff not interested in Bigg Boss 11 fame Benafsha Soonawalla?

Ninja boy Tiger Shroff has apparently got Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla’s nerve popping. The MTV VJ is really frustrated with the former but Tiger is least bothered. Ben wants to interview the Baaghi actor but he is not even looking at her. What’s the beef about?

Before things get weird, let’s just clarify that all of this is a part of a video that went viral. Benafsha posted it on her Instagram page where Tiger can be seen glued to his phone while the lady is getting hassled for an interview. She does look really pissed.

Speculations suggest that it is a commercial for a phone brand or maybe a new show. We will know it sooner or later but this video is definitely a piece of art you can’t afford to miss.

Benafsha writes,”I met @tigerjackieshroff for an interview!! Woohooooo!! But he didn’t get off his phone 🙁 Guys, please help me figure out why he is #AlwaysOn his phone!”

Tiger too has shared a video where he is exercising but his eyes are glued to his phone. Check out both the videos for yourself and watch this space to know what Tiger Shroff and Benafsha are up to.