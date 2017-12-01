Watch video: When Miss World Manushi Chhillar bumped into former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on flight

After charming the world with her beauty and a stunning answers to the winning question at the Miss World finale, Manushi Chhillar is seen everywhere from the newspaper, in GES and on Thursday she even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Manushi is everywhere. And now an old video, has surfaced on social media in which Manushi bumped into Sushmita Sen on a flight. This video is from the time when Manushi was perhaps, preparing for the Miss World contest.

Sush & Miss Word 2017 Manushi Chhillar❤️✈️ #sushmitasen #manushichillar A post shared by Sushmita Sen Fanpage (@voguesush) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:58am PST



In the video, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen wishes now Miss World her best after exchanging pleasantaries with each other. Though we could not verify when and who taken the video, seeing two women in the same frame is just made our day. Interestingly, when Manushi was announced winnner of Miss World 2017, an elated Sushmita, tweeted “You made my b’day @ManushiChhillar d most memorable ever!! India is proud of U!! U truly R born for greatness, seize it Miss World 2017!! I remember ur smile, it owned me!! soooo happy to see U embark on a journey to inspire d world! Dugga Dugga..Love u.”

You made my b’day @ManushiChhillar d most memorable ever!!👏😘💃🏻🇮🇳India is proud of U!! U truly R born for greatness, seize it Miss World 2017!! I remember ur smile, it owned me!😊😘soooo happy to see U embark on a journey to inspire d world! Dugga Dugga..Love u❤️😇💃🏻😘 https://t.co/opU2RikXoi — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) November 19, 2017

Back in 1994, Sushmita started it all when she was crowned Miss Universe. But it was, Reita Faria won the Miss World 1966 pageant becoming the first Asian to do so. Then, in 1994, Aishwarya Rai added the winning streak, and wonthe Miss World title. Later Diana Hayden won the Miss World in 1997. Actress-model Yukta Mookhey was crowned Miss World 1999.

Later, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza went on to win Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth title respectively.