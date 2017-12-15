Watch Video: Vivacious Sushmita Sen shakes a leg with students of Mumbai college

Sushmita Sen is one of the glamorous actresses in Bollywood, and never fails to impress anyone with her charm. Sushmita adopted two girls without getting married and became the role model for many women. The actress shared a video on her Twitter account and in the video the actress was dancing with the students of St Andrews College in Mumbai.

She captioned the video “The students of St Andrews College serenaded me with my songs…& boy can they DANCE!!!! (Whistles) I could no longer be well behaved so broke into a jig!!! #sharing #collectivehug of a moment lived & cherished!!!! mmuuuaaah #aurabmsfest 2017.” Sushmita Sen made an appearance at the Aura BMS fest of the college and she danced on the popular song Tum Se Mil Ke from her movie Main Hoon Na where she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The students of St Andrews College serenaded me with my songs…& boy can they DANCE!!!! (Whistles)👏👍😁🎵 I could no longer be well behaved 😉😄so broke into a jig!!!😅❤️#sharing #collectivehug of a moment lived & cherished!!!! 😁❤️💃🏻🎵mmuuuaaah #aurabmsfest 2017 pic.twitter.com/HWqgdsqwus

— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 13, 2017

Sushmit Sen is the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown, in 1994. The diva then made her foray into Bollywood with Dastak (1996) and went to do films such as Biwi No.1 (1996), Zor (1997), Aankhen (2002), Filhaal… (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Chingaari (2006) and Zindaggi Rocks (2006).

The actress is very much active on social media and tries to give glimpses of her to her fans through pictures and videos.