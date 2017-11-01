Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have always been loved by their fans. The duo has even been compared with the iconic on-screen couple SRK-Kajol of Bollywood. However, after doing films successful films like Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, their fans have been waiting to see them again on the screen. And guess what, their wait has finally gotten over as they have again reunited.

But hold on if you are thinking that there are going to do the film together, then hold that thought. Because Varun and Alia have recently reunited for an ad campaign which supports noble cause of clean city initiative. Yes, recently their mentor and director Karan Johar has shared an ad on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Our next ad with a cause! Proud of this one! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @punitdmalhotra @adarpoonawalla #IndiaHogaClean”

Watch Varun and Alia’s magic here:

Well, in this new advertisement, we can see Varun and Alia’s crackling chemistry in which he is seen giving a lesson to Alia as well as people of India to keep our country clean. In the ad, we can see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt donning the hats of Romeo & Juliet, with a contemporary twist to spread the noble message. Through this ad, they have supported Adar Poonawalla’s Clean City Initiative.

The advertisement has been directed by director Punit Malhotra under A Dharma 2.0 Production. We must say that this Clean City Initiative of Adar Poonawalla will create a huge impact on the Indian society. After all, now #IndiaHogaClean.