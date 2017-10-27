Watch Video: Tulsi Kumar set to mesmerize with her all new single ‘Ek Yaad Purani’

Singer Tulsi Kumar is all set to mesmerize her fans and listeners yet again with her all new single titled ‘Ek Yaad Purani’. This new single will also feature her sister Khushali Kumar. ‘Ek Yaad Purani’ is a soulful romantic song composed by music directors Shaarib & Toshi with lyrics by Kumaar. Tulsi who will be crooning in her mellifluous voice will be seen collaborating with Punjabi singer Jashan Singh on this song.

Tulsi was last seen in the music video of her chartbuster single hit ‘Mera Highway Star’ with sister Khushali Kumar. Tulsi believes that the trend for singles has been growing and appreciated by one and all.

Talking about the song, Tulsi says, “I’m really excited to present my new single ‘Ek Yaad Purani’. This is a truly romantic song that will evoke emotions of love in the listeners. I believe a strong melody is something that can touch everyone’s heart and Love is an emotion that all of us have experienced in our lives. So everyone will connect and relate to this song. I hope all my supporters and Listeners enjoy this emotional ride of love – EK Yaad Purani “