Watch video! Tiger Shroff is in no mood to work and therefore is chilling on top of his vanity van

Tiger Shroff has always amused his fans with his parkour stunts and he is good at it. Now, Tiger took to his Instagram account and posted a video in which he can be seen performing a stunt, “Hmmm! don’t feel like going to work today… So I think I’ll just chill here,” the actor captioned the video and accompanied it with hashtags like “#powerstogooduse” and #flightmodeon.” The video has received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

His fans are loving his style and they commented on it and said it is reverse technique. “Best director for reverse video.. perfectly played by tiger.” one user wrote.

On Monday, Tiger Shroff re-shared Will Smith’s post on his Instagram profile, from the sets of his forthcoming film Student Of The Year 2, and wrote: “Sharing the stage with one of the greatest entertainers in the world! The pleasure was all ours sir!”

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. He has been a part of several high-octane action films such as Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2. Tiger is currently filming Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.