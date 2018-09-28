Watch Video! Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar ‘Chindi Chor’, hits out at Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth for working with him

The current talk about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has left the nation in shock. The actress, who had been away from the limelight for a while now, returned to India last month. In the most shocking revelation, she has accused Nana Patekar of asking to do intimate step in a ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ song which wasn’t revealed to her earlier and neither was it in the contract. She has accused him of behaving aggressively during the shooting of 2008 film which resulted in her opting out of the film. She was even threatened by some goons when the shooting was stalled for hours as she refused to come of her vanity van.

After her interview with channel went viral, Tanushree Dutta held a press conference on September 27 to talk about Nana Patekar and her story. “I was harassed and attacked by the ‘MNS’ (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party. And all this was done in tandem with Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer, and director Rakesh Sarang. These guys were involved in making me go through this hell. Even today, nobody has condemned their actions from the film industry. And many big stars like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Shahid Kapoor, these people continue to work with Ganesh Acharya and Nana Patekar,” she addressed the media.

She further said, “My question is No! You can’t do that. Somebody who has gotten away legally, by harassing me, sending goons to attack me, you can’t work with that person and rub it on my face. I had to walk away from the industry out of fear of emotional and psychological trauma. I had to walk away and I could not do movies because I was afraid to be on a movie set. Have y’all experienced being attacked by an angry mob? You do not know how horrendous the situation is. You don’t know whether you will come out alive. They were breaking our windshields, a man was jumping on top of the car, my mom and dad were in the car. How horrendous it is to see your parents in a situation which they are not even supposed to be in. I was sitting there and thinking what if I am gonna lose my parents tonight. I was worried if we are going to go to the hospital or are we gonna go home.”

Speaking about how film industry still continues to work with them, Tanushree added, “So, after all this, all these big stars are you soulless and conscience-less? Does it not matter at all? Do you want an investigation? How many investigations do you want to condemn these actions? MNS has been attacking the film industry for a very long time. They, themselves, said that we will get Tanushree Dutta out of the city and the industry. So, you don’t even have to investigate at all. They said it themselves and there is a record in the media as well. Nana Patekar and Raj Thackeray were friends at the time and he had joined the political party. What investigation do you want? These are just excuses. You don’t want to stand up for what is right and you want to keep supporting criminals. I am not saying that come out with all your secrets and what happened to you and etc. Just stop working with them.”

She further said how she did not get help at all, “I went to the producers and the actor’s association and I got no help from them. What is the point of creating such fake and bogus associations if they also don’t do anything for you. Just because this guy goes around sucking up to big actors and getting small roles in their movies, stop.”

When asked why after ten years she is once again bringing the allegations to limelight, Tanushree revealed, “I came to India for a holiday. I got this response from the media and a lot of people wanted to speak with me about why I have been away. And last 8 years, all kinds of malicious gossip about me in print, on YouTube, behind closed doors. I wanted to set the record straight. Someone asked me ‘When will the #MeToo movement happen in India?’ I said ‘How will it happen in India?’ 10 years ago, when I had complained, whatever happened to that? Did I get justice? Everyone is pretending that nothing happened?”

Calling out Nana Patekar in her statement, she revealed, “Nana Patekar wanted to become a hero. Everyone became a hero around him. But, he ended up becoming a character artist. So, he wanted to become a hero so what does he do? Misbehaves with girls, bullies people, intimidation behaviour because he wants to become a hero.”

When the goons had attacked them, she narrated the incident by saying, “I was worried. My sister was at home and at the time she was studying in college. She was watching on TV that her parents and her elder sister are stuck in such a situation. Such a bad political party who have earlier burned buses and all have attacked them. My sister thought that she will lose her family.”

Going further, Tanushree Dutta wonders if anything will ever happen to these people. “If nothing happens here, then going forward nothing will happen. Someone like Nana Patekar, ‘Chindi Chor’, hasn’t fallen yet, then you think any big director, actor or producer can fall? In Hollywood, if someone like Harvey Weinstein who has been the most successful producer and has won Oscars, has fallen on the ground for his actions, and here no one can do anything to someone like Nana Patekar. It is shameful. It’s shameful for our country. He is still working using big actors as his cover. He doesn’t have any position. If Rajinikanth hadn’t offered him Kaala, no one would have asked him. If Akshay Kumar had not given him Welcome and Welcome Back, so no one would have asked him at all. Shahid Kapoor does not work with Ganesh Acharya, and then nobody will even ask him to work. These people don’t have the status of their own. If we don’t want these people to fall, then there is a problem in mentality.”

When asked if she is worried whether she might get attacked by MNS, she concluded by saying, “They can’t touch me. If there is a thought of it as well, they will be annihilated whether it is Raj Thackeray or anybody. They should not even think about it. They will get destroyed and not me. I have something else supporting me. I don’t have any fear. You can’t live in fear all your life.”