Watch Video: Sunil Grover’s new project with ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has joined hands with ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone for his new project.

We saw Sunil as Mr Masoor Gulati, Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But, following the controversy between Kapil and Sunil, the latter has announced a new project in a new avatar. He dressed up as a cricketer to announce the same.

Grover has revealed that he is all set to make an appearance on an app-based commentary of the IPL match scheduled on April 13 for UC News. He took Twitter to announce his new initiative, “The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India.”

The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India https://t.co/5AxBGWyFAh — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2017



He said in the video, “Hi main hu Sunil Grover aur main nazar aaunga April 13th ko UC news app par live commentary karta hua aur mere saath hongi jo Laila hai, jo Baby Doll hai. Samjhe? Nahi samjhe? Mujhe kaha hi gaya tha ke aise kehna ki ye log na samjhe.”

Kapil has tried to get back on talking terms with Sunil through various means, and even apologised on social media, but it seems Sunil has decided to move on.

According to reports, Sony TV given a one month notice to Kapil Sharma to improve his show’s TRPs. Sources claim that Sony Entertainment channel is planning to pull the plug on Kapil’s show and start a new one with Grover at the helm.