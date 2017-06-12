Watch Video: Shilpa Shetty, Srivedi have a gala time at Karan Johar’s Sunday binge

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and she loves to be in shape with her hardcore training and diet, but at a Sunday binge Shilpa was in full mood at Karan Johar’s place.

Celebs like Sridevi, Manish Malhotra and Shamita Shetty were also present at Karan Johar’s place for Sunday binge and then fun started. Shilpa shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as directed by Karan and shot by Shamita, where Karan is seen introducing the Sunday Binge.

Sunday Binge directed by @karanjohar shot by @shamitashetty_official going crazy at his place with @sridevi.kapoor nd @manishmalhotra05 (trying to overfeed me)🙄😅😂# sundaybinge #mom #goodtimes #momandmominthehouse #laughs

Shilpa starts off by raving about the ‘mother of all actresses’ Sridevi as they indulge in some delicacies, and promoting her upcoming film ‘Mom’. However, soon Sridevi pulls a fast one on Karan Johar, saying, “Karanji is covering my light,” before all of them burst out laughing.

Everyone of them is having a gala time binging on food, which is really dangerous for those who are trying to keep overeating at bay.