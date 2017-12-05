Watch video: Shashi Kapoor talks about wrongdoings practiced in Bollywood in an old video

Legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 79 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Ever since the news of the actor’s demise broke out, fans, co-stars and several others expresses their grief and remembered the iconic actor personally and on social media.

Meanwhile, as now we are all set to bid adieu to Shashi ji, we came across an old interview video from 1984. The video shows how Shashi Kapoor was after a successful show in Vancouver and how he threw light on the wrongdoings practised by even people inside the industry.

Born as Balbir Raj Prithviraj Kapoor, the actor-filmmaker was the third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. He is survived by three children- Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor- and the Kapoor family, the film dynasty of Bollywood. Now, according to PTI reports, Shashi Kapoor’s funeral will be performed on Tuesday as soon as his children Sanjana and Karan reach India from the US.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others who were away from the city, flew down to the city after hearing about Shashi Kapoor’s death. A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan; Kapoor’s co-star Amitabh Bachchan; the younger lot of the Kapoor Khandaan – Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif, Adar Jain, Armaan Jain; Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted at the Kapoor house after the veteran actor’s death.a