Watch Video: Shakira and Beyonce grooving to ‘Ghoomar’ makes for interesting viewing
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati‘ has been in the news ever since it was announced. While people on social media reacted quite favourably to the trailer and the looks of the actors, it seems like the ‘Ghoomar’ song has taken the movie’s excitement level one notch higher. And people cannot really get over how Deepika Padukone looks in the song.
While the song has inspired quite a few covers, have you ever wondered what it would be like if Beyonce and Shakira danced to the beats of the song? Well, a social media user has made a mashup of the first song from the film, Ghoomar, and the video of Beyonce and Shakira’s beautiful liar. And yes, the two international singers do great justice to the song. The video is posted on Facebook by a page called ‘The Desi Buff’. In the video, Shakira and Beyonce shake it to Ghoomar, the lavish number from the upcoming historical epic. But instead of Deepika Padukone’s classical moves, the international pop icons remind everyone why they became famous in the first place.
‘Padmavati’ also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, and if everything goes well, will arrive in theatres on December 1.