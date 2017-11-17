Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan rides in a ‘small’ car with Mamata Banerjee

You may be the biggest star in the country, but when you are travelling with the Chief Minister of Bengal, you have to settle with the back seat of a humble Hyundai Santro. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was in the city to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. And its host and the Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, personally came to drop him at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan who enjoys all the luxuries of the world was seated in the backseat of CM’s Hyundai Santro as paparazzi captured the moment on film. The video captures the special bond between Banerjee and Khan as the CM gets down first, interestingly, opens Khan’s door while Khan goes ahead and touches her feet to seek her blessings. An animated onlooker even goes on to ask the most desi question ever to Khan. “Shah Rukhji, last kab chadha tha itna chhota gadi mein?” “When was the last time you rode in such a small car?” As the video surfaced on Twitter, social media had some kind words for the two.

It is very well-known that Shah Rukh Khan and Mamata Banerjee are very close. SRK has once also confessed that Mamata Banerjee sends him a rakhi and eagerly waits for her wishes on Raksha Bandhan. SRK recently tweeted a photo of him with the Bengal CM from KIFF where the warmth between the two was on full display.

Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest. pic.twitter.com/rTDwzkT9cJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 10, 2017

However, as it happens to be, the Hyundai Santro happens to be the first Hyundai product that Shah Rukh endorsed. Khan, who also currently happens to be the brand ambassador of Hyundai, who first partnered with the firm in 1998, is one of the longest Carmaker-Brand Ambassador partnerships yet.