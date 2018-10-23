Watch Video! Priyanka Chopra’s beau Nick Jonas knows more places in Mumbai

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding date confirmation, fans are eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce their wedding date. Yesterday a photo of Nick and Priyanka posing in front of The Las Vegas Chapel went viral stating that the duo had a secret marriage in Las Vegas. While rumors are rife that the couple will having a November wedding in The Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rajasthan, nothing has been confirmed by them or their families yet.

Apart from the marriage speculation, Priyanka and Nick are busy giving their fans a glimpse of their PDA. From hanging out with each other to attending events together, Nick and Priyanka are perfect for each other in many ways.

Now a recent video of Priyanka Chopra is going viral where she is seen stating that although Nick is not from India he knows more places than her in Mumbai. Priyanka says that Nick knows Mumbai better now than his first trip to India and his now on his own whenever he visits the city. Check out the video below.

On work front, Priyanka has just wrapped the London schedule of ‘The Sky Is Pink’ which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal star Zaira Wasim.