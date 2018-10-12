Watch video! Priyank Sharma propose Anusha Dandekar with a rose in his hand and says ‘I love you’

A video is going viral on social media where former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is saying I love you to popular VJ, Anusha Dandekar. The video is from Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s sangeet ceremony.

In the video Priyank is going down on his knees saying the magical words, “I Love You” to Karan Kundra’s girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Priyank is holding a red rose in his hand as he proposes her. Immediately a leg enters the frame, just near his face and It’s Karan Kundra. However, Anushka did accept Priyank’s proposal.

Friends like Priyank Sharma, Karan Kundra , Anusha Dandekar, Shagun Pandey, Rannvijay Singh, Vikas Kalantri – Priyanka, Rashami Desai were present for the festivities. The gang danced the night away to songs like Bolo Tara Ra Ra.

In the ceremony Yuvika wore a shimmery dull gold lehenga choli with gajra in her hair. Prince Narula also co-ordinated the look in a golden sherwani.