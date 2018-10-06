Watch Video! Poonam Pandey romancing Shakti Kapoor in the song ‘Sugar Biscuit’ screams cringy

Shakti Kapoor is a name that has been maligned in the film industry over the years. Recently the actor was asked about his reaction on the whole Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar incident that happened 10 years back. As difficult as it might be to gulp it down, his latest song from The Journey of Karma has set new standards for the term ‘cringe-y’.

The track titled Sugar Biscuit features social media’s bombshell babe Poonam Pandey. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce what’s in the content of the music video. The horrifying yet lustful combination of Poonam Pandey with Shakti Kapoor has made this reel less of sexy and more of a shudder.

For those who are yet on this page for the technicalities of the song, Sugar Biscuit is composed by Danish Alfaaz and Shatak Sharma, while Danish has himself sung the track with Lyla Sharma. Let’s just say creativity is off-limits here.