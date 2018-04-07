Watch video! Parineeti Chopra go crazy doing the #BehkaDropChallenge

Bollywood’s first stoner comedy ‘High Jack‘ has already started making a buzz for its unique content and storyline Behka composed by Nucleya has gone viral since it is released and High Jack fever has gripped Parineeti Chopra too. Parineeti who earlier posted about the song being on loop in her playlist took the #BehkaDropChallenge.

She posted the video on the social media and posted, ” I just hadddd to do it!!! My new favourite Nucleya song, my most sporting girls and Ajay ji!!! ❤️❤️ I now challenge you and your teams!!! @aslisona@ranveersingh @mallikadua@boscomartis #BehkaDropChallenge#Behka #HighJack”

The actress further tagged her Bollywood friends Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Mallika Dua for the challenge. She mentioned that how Behka is her new favourite Nucleya song. The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.

With High Jack, Phantom Films is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day. The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.