Watch Video! Now, Balakrishna slaps fan trying to garland him

South actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is famous of for his temper, has been caught on camera planting a hard slap on a fan in public in Andhra Pradesh. In a span of few months, Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen slapping someone. Earlier this year, it happened during his visit to Tirumala temple where he slapped a fan for trying to click a selfie with him. While last month, on the sets of his new film with director KS Ravi Kumar, he was caught on camera slapping his assistant and instructing him to remove his shoes. And now, the third incident happened on Wednesday night when another fan tried to garland him and get very close. The fan also tried to click a selfie with him. Balakrishna and the ruling party faced a lot of criticism.

The video shows, Balakrishna surrounded by fans and supporters. One of them appears to stumble and fall on him as he tries to take a selfie with his idol. The actor slaps him and pushes him away. Balakrishna then walks away angrily.

Balakrishna, who is currently busy campaigning for the Nandyal by-polls, was seen spotted distributing money during the campaign. The Nandyal by-election is scheduled to be held on August 23. Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Telugu Desam Party MLA from Hindupur, has taken a break from film activities to be the star campaigner for TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy. The actor displayed his intemperate behavior during the campaign on August 16.

Interestingly, a couple of photos in which Balakrishna is seen distributing money during campaign created a lot of buzz on social media on August 16. One picture shows the actor counting a bundle of Rs 100 notes, while he is seen handing over Rs 100 to a person in the other image. These two pictures are likely going to land the actor and the TDP in some serious trouble.

Balakrishna, popular as “Balayya” to his fans, is the son of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao or NTR, a southern film legend. Campaigning for the Nandyal by-poll on August 23 has been politically volatile with opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy’s outrageous comments last week on political rival Chandrababu Naidu.