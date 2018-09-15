Watch video: Katrina Kaif does aarti at Salman Khan’s Ganpati Celebrations

Salman Khan’s annual Ganpati Festival is happening at Arpita Khan – Aayush Sharma’s home and well, the entire Khandaan made their presence felt at their place. Salman Khan looked dashing in a well-cut black pathani. He came forward to do aarti along with siblings Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Next up to receive this honor was none other than Katrina Kaif. We know how Kaif is an integral part of Salman’s life and is a part of his family.



Despite being ex-lovers, they still have amazing chemistry both on and off screen. Kat is very close to Arpita Khan and Salman Khan and therefore is a part of every family function happening at their home. While the Bharat actress took center stage at the Ganpati celebrations, Iulia Vantur was nowhere to be seen in the video collage shared by Atul Agnihotri on Instagram. Check out the video below:



View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻 A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:40am PDT



Salman Khan will next be seen in Bharat which is produced by Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.