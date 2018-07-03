Watch Video: Janhvi Kapoor’s pizza ordering skills will make you ROFL
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’. And meanwhile, currently, she along with her co-star Ishaan Khatter is busy with the promotions such as heading to different parts of India, meeting press and crowd. Amid all this, Dharma Productions have shared a video of Janhvi ordering pizza at the airport and Ishaan poking fun at her. The video is too much hilarious as Janhvi can be seen getting up messed up with her food order.
Watch the video below:
In the video, Janhvi is seen wearing a white kurta that has black and pink prints on it. She accessorised her look with heavy silver chandbalis and a bundle of silver bangles. Ishaan, on the other hand, is seen donning a white t-shirt. Janvi’s hunger pangs caught up and she ordered a pizza along with Ishaan and they could be seen goofing around.
Talking about the movie, ‘Dhadak’ is an adaptation of Marathi hit film ‘Sairat’. Dhadak is being directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. ‘Dhadak’ releases on July 20, 2018.