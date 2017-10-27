Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Watch Video! Funny side of Sunny Leone will make you go crazy

Watch Video! Funny side of Sunny Leone will make you go crazy

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 27, 2017 10:38 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Sunny Leone is gearing up her upcoming movie ‘Tera Intezaar’ with Arbaaz Khan and just a day before, song ‘Khali Khali Dil’ has been released where Sunny and Arbaaz flaunting a tremendous romance on screen.

We all knows, that she is fabulous actor and dancer but do you know that Sunny is too funny in a real life. She all do things that a normal girl does, she dances takes selfie on street and teases her friends. Here are some video that shows Sunny other side of the face in a real life.

Watch video here:


Next song is coming out soon! My fav moves!! Lol

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sweet sweet Surbhi trying to set up a rehearsal before the show and I swear I’m so focused!! Haha

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Hong Kong!!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

One more

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Just a Lil bit of crazy before the shoot!! 😂😜 @archanakochharofficial #SunnyLeone #ComingSoon

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

I’m sure that Sunny’s funny video bring a smile on your face.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK