Watch Video: Diana Penty, Diljit Dosanjh and Remo D’Souza takes on Virat Kohli’s ‘Swagpack Challenge’

Mumbai: Parmanu actor Diana Penty has recently taken on the Swagpack Challenge of showcasing one’s dance moves initiated by cricket icon Virat Kohli, who later passed on the challenge to his Indian cricket team player and friend Shikhar Dhawan who passed it on to Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Diana shared a video on Instagram alongwith captioned, “Hey, @diljitdosanjh here’s how I out-swag your #AmericanTourister #Swagpack challenge!

I now challenge the master of dance, @remodsouza to take up the #Swagpack challenge!

All you swag packers out there, follow @AMtouristerIN and send us your videos with #Swagpack so you can be part of the challenge too”

Diana, who has interesting line up of films releasing this year including Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, took on the challenge from Diljit thereby posting a cute video on her social media account for her fans and followers.

Diljit Dosanjh swag pack challenge to Diana Penty he shared a video with captioned, “Pretty sure I just nailed the Swagpack challenge with my @AMtouristerIn #Swagpack. Hey @dianapenty, you up for the challenge? And everyone else, join the #Swagpack challenge now by sharing your moves! Follow @AMtouristerIN for more swag.”

Continuing the Swagpack series, the talented actress challenged choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza. He shared a video and wrote, “Wow, @DianaPenty is killing it! Here’s how I swag up the @AMtouristerIN #Swagpack challenge. Cheggit! @melvinlouis, you’re up, show us your #Swagpack moves. You too can join the Swagpack challenge by grooving with us! Follow @AMtouristerIN for more.”