Watch video! Desi- firangi couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on his 26th birthday bash

The newly engaged and much-in-love couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, has been making headlines with their whirlwind romance. The couple, who made their engagement official in August, has been spending time together and continuing their vacation at Jonas Family ranch in Texas. Recently, Nick Jonas turned 26 on September 16 and he had his fiancé Priyanka by his side. His brother Joe Jonas also made sure to stay his younger brother’s side.

The birthday weekend of Nick Jonas began with family and friends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He enjoyed the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners and even performed for the crowd. It was a 10 mins set which were enjoyed by the audience. Angels’ first baseman Albert Pujols surprised the singer with the birthday cake on the stage as Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas joined him to kick-start early birthday celebration.

Now, we have the unseen video footage from the midnight birthday celebrations of Nick Jonas whilst Priyanka was by his side. In a short clip, Nick can be seen feeding Priyanka a piece of cake after the celebration. A picture of the cake has been doing the rounds of social media. The cake was shaped like a huge roulette table and had dollar notes on it. The lovely note on the cake read, “I bet my money on you, babe”. We are guessing it was definitely PeeCee’s message for her fiancé.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Los Angeles after their Oklahoma trip where they explored their ranch life with their close friends.