Watch Video! Big Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary makes Bollywood debut with ‘Love Bite’

Mumbai: When fame moves in one’s pathway it moves for good and growing, Haryana’s dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary who recently entered the house of Big Boss has made her Bollywood debut with the film Bhangover’s item song Love Bite.

Sapna who is already making the talk of the town with her controversial stint in Big Boss is seen sizzling the silver screen in this item song, her expressive expressions that are going in sync with the lyrics makes the song really catchy.

Sapna is said to known as innocently sultry which is the attractive quotient of this song. The Singer Esha Gaur has sung in a playful manner.

Her fans have gone crazy sharing the viral song and are loving her glam avatar.

The film is written & directed by Mahender Singh Saniwal and Produced by Meenakshi Vijay & Mahender Saniwal and co produced by Sumitra Hooda. The full song is out today on T Series and the film distributed by Cinekorn Entertainment releases on 17th November 2017.

Watch Video here: