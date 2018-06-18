Watch Video: Anupam Kher helps people fight depression

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher says depression is still considered to be a taboo, and he hopes to bring a change by doing his bit. The actor has released a video on YouTube encouraging people to overcome depression and not shy away from coming out in the open about the issue.

“There is still a taboo associated with depression. People shy away from coming out in the open and discussing it. This even affects not just the victim but their near and dear one’s too,” Anupam said in a statement to IANS.

“A day before my father passed away, he gave me the message of living life to the fullest and that’s what I hope to encourage people to do with this video,” he added.

The actor will soon be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards to be held in Bangkok later this month.

Anupam, who has starred in over 500 films including international films, started his career in 1984 with “Saaransh”.

Over his three-decade long journey in Hindi filmdom, he has also appeared in many acclaimed international films such as the Golden Globe nominated “Bend It Like Beckham”, Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning “Lust”, and David O. Russell’s Oscar-winning “Silver Linings Playbook”.

He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.